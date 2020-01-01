Kessie stuck in Ivory Coast as Milan players return to Italy

The Ivorian midfielder and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are missing after the Rossoneri ordered their players to return to the European country

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is stuck in after the club summoned their players to return to as they prepare to recommence training.

Kessie left Italy following the outbreak of coronavirus in the European nation which caused to be suspended indefinitely.

The 23-year-old moved to Ivory Coast to reunite with his family, but the West African country is also under lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, closing its aerial and land borders.

A week ago, Milan recalled their players who travelled out of Italy to return to the country as they hope to start training soon. Goal understands that only Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are yet to return out of the eight players.

Simon Kjaer, Rafael Leao, Hakan Calhanoglu, Asmir Begovic, Lucas Paqueta and Ante Rebic are back in the Italian city where they are observing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Kessie is currently unable to get a flight back to Italy and his return date is unknown, but the club is reportedly playing a part in helping the combative midfielder.

As of Saturday, Ivory Coast have recorded 1,111 cases of coronavirus, with 449 recoveries and 14 deaths confirmed.

Kessie has been a regular feature for Milan this season, making 23 league appearances for Stefano Pioli's side who are seventh on the Serie A table.

Ibrahimovic meanwhile is training in his native country of , and recently played – and scored - in a televised friendly for Allsvenskan club Hammarby. He bought shares in the Swedish club last year and was granted permission to return to his homeland in March.

Ibrahimovic, who signed a six-month deal at San Siro during the winter transfer window, addressed his position at Milan after the friendly, admitting he is not sure whether he will be offered the chance to extend his stay in the Italian capital.

"I have a contract with Milan and we will see how it ends there, if it ends," Ibrahimovic said.

"I want to play football for as long as I can and be able to contribute something, not just play for what I have done or who I am. We'll see what happens - who knew coronavirus would come and turn the world upside down in two weeks?"