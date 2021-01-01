Kessie penalty inspires AC Milan back to winning ways against AS Roma

The Ivory Coast international continued with his impressive form in front of goal to help his side edge the Yellow and Reds

Franck Kessie scored another penalty to help AC Milan secure a 2-1 hard-fought victory over AS Roma in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Ivory Coast international has been delivering eye-catching performances for Stefano Pioli’s men since the start of the campaign.

The forward was afforded his 22nd league start at Stadio Olimpico and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally in the encounter.

The 24-year-old scored a penalty for Milan against Crvena Zvezda in their last outing in the Europa League and scored another spot-kick against the Yellow and Reds.

Kessie’s effort helped the San Siro outfit return to winning ways after a four-game winless run, including a defeat to arch-rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan started the game brightly, dominating the opening first half and thought they have opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Simon Kjaer hit the back of the net but after Video Assistant Referee’s check, his effort was ruled out for offside.

The San Siro outfit eventually opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Kessie converted his spot-kick after Federico Fazio tripped Davide Calabria in the area.

Jordan Veretout then levelled proceedings for Roma in the 50th minute after receiving a fine assist from Leonardo Spinazzola.

Ante Rebic scored what turned out to be the winning goal eight minutes later when he dribbled past his markers before firing his effort into the back of the net.

Kessie featured for the duration of the game, had 54 touches on the ball, completed two dribbles and made 32 passes.

For Roma, Guinea international Amadou Diawara played for 11 minutes in his 15th appearance this season after replacing Jordan Veretout and made 13 touches on the ball.

Article continues below

Despite the victory, AC Milan remain second on the league table after accruing 52 points from 24 games, behind Inter Milan.

Kessie has now scored eight goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Ivory Coast international will hope to continue his impressive performances when Milan square off against Udinese in their next league game on March 3.