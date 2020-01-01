Kerala Blasters smash five past deplorable Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters took full toll of a calamitous defensive performance by Hyderabad FC...

registered a convincing 5-1 win against Hyderabad FC on Sunday to end their nine-match winless run in the (ISL) in Kochi. Bartholomew Ogbeche starred with two goals while Raphael Messi Bouli, Seityasen Singh and Vlatko Drobarov scored a goal each. Bobo registered Hyderabad's only strike.

After a lacklustre start to the match, Hyderabad FC took the lead when Bobo broke the deadlock in the 14th minute. The move started with Bobo finding Abhishek Halder to his right who fed Marcelinho down the left wing. The Brazilian squared the ball in the middle and Bobo tapped it into the net.

The hosts, however, equalised at the half-hour mark. From a quick counter-attack, Zuiverloon sent a defence-splitting through ball down the middle which Ogbeche picked up and found the back of the net after dribbling past Laxmikant Kattimani who was off his line.

The home side did not take long to surge into the lead, after putting together a well-coordinated move. Seityasen Singh took a short corner and found Jeakson who squared the ball for Gning. The defensive midfielder found Seityasen again in space down the right and his cross was guided into the net, off the crossbar, by Vlatko Drobarov.

Just at the stroke of half time, the hosts further extended their lead when Messi Bouli scored from Halicharan Narzary’s cutback. Narzary and Ogbeche exchanged a quick one-two near the box before the winger squared the ball in the middle and Messi pushed it into the net.

Hyderabad did not show any sign of urgency as the second half resumed and Kerala Blasters continued to dominate proceedings.

The hosts then netted their fourth goal at the hour mark thanks to Laxmikant Kattimani’s butterfingers. Seityasen Singh won a ball in his own half and ran down the middle before taking a shot at goal from the edge of the box. The Hyderabad goalkeeper inexplicably chose to punch the vicious shot away using just a single arm and ended up deflecting it into his own net.

Ogbeche then scored a fifth in the 75th minute from Messi Bouli’s pass. Messi received Rehenesh’s long goal kick after beating Adil Khan in the air. He entered the box and even got imbalanced but somehow managed to square the ball in the middle and Ogbeche placed the ball into the net first-time.

Bobo could have reduced the margin just three minutes before regulation time when he found himself one on one with Rehenesh but his attempt was blocked by Zuiverloon from the goal line.

Eelco Schattorie’s men picked up their first win since their opening day triumph over . Blasters climbed to the seventh position on the league table with 11 points from 11 matches while Hyderabad remain rock-bottom.