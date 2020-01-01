Kerala Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad: 'There will only be one IM Vijayan'

Kerala Blasters midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad is confident that he will win trophies with the club...

midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad feels honoured to be at the receiving end of praise from Indian football's legends and fans.

The Malayali youngster, who recently signed a contract extension with the Kochi-based (ISL) club till 2025, has grown in stature in the last few years following his midfield displays for both the club and the country. He has become a fan-favourite at Blasters and has not gone unnoticed by Indian legends such as IM Vijayan, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri who have all spoken highly of him in the past.

In an Instagram chat on Wednesday, he acknowledged the attention that he has been getting and said that he wished he had gotten a chance to play with legends like Vijayan.

"It is unfortunate that I couldn't play with legends like IM Vijayan and the others. I have no words to say, he has still got magical feet. There will only be one IM Vijayan.

"When these people have expectations from me, it's like a push from behind, they push us to be a better player. Sharing a dressing room with Chhetri bhai was a great thing for me. He wants to be the best every day. He tells every other player to be the same," the 23-year-old said.

He also credited the Kerala Blasters fans for their regular show of support both on social media and in the stands. Sahal has been given the nickname 'Indian Ozil' by his admirers.

He said, "That's how they see us. It is a confidence-booster for me and I am really happy with the way they see me.

"I'm sure Kerala Blasters will reach a higher level and win trophies and I would love to be a part of it. I still remember my first appearance. I couldn't even hear players talking to each other because of the sound of the crowd. When we are tiring on the field, they motivate us. They are always special to me."