ISL: Kerala Blasters sign Rahul KP

Rahul KP is the fifth former India U-17 player signed by Kerala Blasters...

have wrapped up a deal to bring forward Rahul Kannoly Praveen on board for the 2019-20 season, Goal has learnt.

The 19-year-old forward has become the fifth former U-17 player to be roped in by Blasters after Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Nongdamba Naorem and Jeakson Singh.

Thrissur-born Rahul featured for Luis Norton de Matos' Indian team in the U-17 World Cup held in . He continued his development with AIFF's Indian Arrows in the and impressed in patches last season, scoring two goals in 17 appearances.

He has stepped up his game at Arrows this season under Floyd Pinto and contributed greatly to the team's eighth-placed finish under the Indian head coach. He has three goals to his name this season.

Blessed with pace and dazzling feet, Rahul is good at taking on his opponent from wide areas and also has an eye for a pass. He was impressive against and scored a terrific volley in the I-League match at Kozhikode earlier this season. He also featured in the Super Cup qualifier against Kerala Blasters as Indian Arrows won 2-0.