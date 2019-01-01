Eelco Schattorie proud of Kerala Blasters comeback

Blasters’ boss confirmed that while Bartholomew Ogbeche will return from injury, Sergio Cindoncha will miss the next match...

came back from a two-goal deficit to hold to a 2-2 draw on Friday.

This was Kerala Blasters’ third consecutive draw and fourth overall and their coach Eelco Schattorie suggested that he was happy with how the team is building their confidence slowly.

Schattorie also revealed that while Bartholomew Ogbeche is fit to start in the next match again, they will miss the services of Sergio Cidoncha who left the field in the second half with an injury.

“We are four times unbeaten (draws). Last three games, we built confidence in the way we scored. I took a big risk today by putting Mario (Arques) in the midfield. It is a matter of growing into the (system). Cido (Sergio Cidoncha) played with tape last game, I am afraid he will miss the next game. Bart (Ogbeche) will be back for the next game.”

The Dutch coach was not happy to see how Kerala Blasters lost too many balls in the first half but was pleased to see his team’s performance in the second half.

“First half, I was not happy, we lost too many balls. Second half was a bit better. I don't think Jamshedpur had many chances. We were prepared for the long ball game. Not sure if it was a penalty, I have to see it back.

“They scored two goals. You would think the morale would go down. We then played with six midfielders and Sahal (Abdul Samad) came in and really did well. Samuel (Lalmuanpuia) was fantastic. Then we scored two goals, I take that as a huge positive. I told players we will get there. I am proud of what the boys did.”

international midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad was brought on in the second half and he made an instant impact as he assisted Messi Bouli's first goal.

On Sahal not starting games, Schattorie said, “Sahal didn't play well against Mumbai. That was not the reason he didn't start today, it is part of the process, I wanted Mario to start. Sahal came off the bench and did really well. I will do anything to make Sahal a very good player. Defensively, he needs to be aggressive.”

The former coach revealed that he knows why the Blasters are having so many injury concerns but he refused to disclose details.

“I know exactly what the reason is. But I am not going to elaborate on it. Management has to work on it. The club is doing everything it can to help. It has nothing to do with the training intensity. I will speak with the club internally.”

Schattorie feels that even after eight matches, Blasters are yet to attain their best form and that the team is slowly improving.

“Last week against Mumbai, in the first half, we outplayed them. If I look from the start of the season till now, you see progressions with individual players and in small things in how I like to play. To be honest, I think I am doing a great job, sounds arrogant, but I don't care (smiles). If everyone's fit, it will be much easier.”