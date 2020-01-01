'We deserved to win' - Kerala Blasters boss Kibu Vicuna delighted with first win of the season

The Kerala Blasters boss has explained why Sahal Abdul Samad is being deployed on the flanks...

finally got their first win of the ongoing (ISL) season as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Hyderabad on Sunday.

A goal in each half scored by Abdul Hakku and Jordan Murray sealed the much-needed three points for the South Indian outfit.

Coach Kibu Vicuna was pleased to finally register a win and credited his players for a satisfactory performance against strong opposition.

"I am satisfied because we played well against a very good team, a team who are playing well this season, " Kibu said after the match. "We played a good match, we deserved to win tonight and I am very happy because in the last three weeks we have been training well and we are seeing the results now."

Three important players in Kerala Blasters' starting lineup, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhameinesu and Gary Hooper were missing in the first eleven against Hyderabad and the coach confirmed injuries to the trio.

"They had injuries and they were not ready to play. But the players who played were fantastic. The performances of Sandip (Singh), (Abdul) Hakku and Jordan (Murray) were good and they played well."

The Spanish coach explained why he utilised Sahal Abdul Samad on the left flank against Hyderabad and suggested that the international's versatility gives the team an added advantage.

"Sahal is a very important player for us. He can play on both sides, he can play inside or outside and he is giving us the numerical superiority. He is a good player and this was his second game and I am very happy with his performance and I know he is going to get better in every game," said the Spaniard.

The former winning coach revealed the instructions he gave his players after at the break.

"At half time, I spoke about some tactical issues, whatever they needed to do. But most important thing was to score a second goal because Hyderabad are a team who have good strikers like Aridane and Sandaza. At the beginning of the second half, we had the best chances, two good chances for Jordan Murray and Sahal. We didn't score then but Jordan scored in the end and we had a deserving win," the Spanish manager signed off.