Kepa Arrizabalaga set for emotional Athletic Club homecoming at San Mames as Arsenal backup goalkeeper is called up by Basque Country to face Venezuela

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Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is poised for a poignant return to former club Athletic Club's San Mames stadium after earning a call-up from the Basque Country representative team. The shot-stopper has been named in the Euskal Selekzioa squad to take on South American visitors Venezuela during next weekend's international friendly in Bilbao.

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Record-breaking keeper returns to Bilbao

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate has included the Ondarroa native as one of the marquee names in his 22-man selection for the clash on Saturday, November 14. Currently serving as understudy to David Raya at Arsenal following previous loan stints with Real Madrid and Bournemouth, Arrizabalaga originally departed Bilbao for Chelsea in 2018. That €80 million move to Stamford Bridge remains the world-record transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.

Foreign-based trio join domestic core

Joining Arrizabalaga in the squad as players plying their trade outside Spain are Udinese forward Unai Gomez and Bolton Wanderers attacker Gaizka Larrazabal, while Osasuna stopper Aitor Fernandez provides competition between the posts. Arrasate has once again leaned heavily on a familiar domestic core drawn from Athletic Club, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Deportivo Alaves.

In defence, Athletic's Dani Vivian, Hugo Rincon and Johaneko Louis-Jean are joined by Sociedad trio Jon Pacheco, Igor Zubeldia and Aihen Munoz alongside Osasuna's Inigo Arguibide and Malaga's Einar Galilea.

Midfield options feature Athletic's Mikel Jauregizar, Sociedad's Benat Turrientes, Alaves pair Pablo Ibanez and Ander Guevara, Osasuna's Asier Osambela and Sevilla's Jon Guridi, while Athletic star Oihan Sancet, Osasuna's Kike Barja and Racing Santander duo Inigo Vicente and Asier Villalibre complete the attack.

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Historic friendly honours cultural ties

Organised by Basque Football Federation president Xabier Goni, the fixture marks the representative team's first appearance since defeating Palestine 3-0 in front of a record 51,396 crowd on November 15 last year via goals from Unai Elgezabal, Gorka Guruzeta and Urko Izeta. Next Saturday's contest carries deep cultural weight as it celebrates the 90th anniversary of the first autonomous Basque Government formed under President Jose Antonio Aguirre in 1936.

Aguirre subsequently established the Euzkadi team in 1937 to tour Europe and the Americas during the Spanish Civil War. Venezuela also holds a special bond with the region after welcoming thousands of Basque political exiles fleeing Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

Hosts defend flawless head-to-head record

Arrrizabalaga will hope to earn rare starting minutes in familiar surroundings next weekend before returning to north London to resume his backup duties under Mikel Arteta after the international break. On the pitch in Bilbao, Euskal Selekzioa will look to preserve their 100 per cent historical record in what will be their fourth meeting against Venezuela. The hosts previously beat the South Americans 4-3 away in San Cristobal in June 2007, 3-1 at the old San Mames in December 2010 and 4-2 at Mendizorrotza in October 2018.