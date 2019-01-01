Kenya v Senegal: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Kenya and Senegal go into Monday´s tie with three points from their opening two games and looking for a place in the last 16

It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as they look for a positive result that will boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the finals.

Only have made it to the next phase from Group C after collecting maximum points from their last two games, and their final game against the already eliminated is expected to be a mere formality.

Game vs Date Monday, July 01 Time 10.00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be shown live on SuperSport and KBC Channel One.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 and 9 KBC Channel One

Squads & Team News

After an injury-disrupted campaign so far, Kenya finally have no injury concerns going into their final group fixture as defender Joash Onyango, who missed the opening two matches against Algeria and Tanzania is back and ready to compete for a starting berth with other centre backs.

Philemon Otieno, who also missed the East African derby against Tanzania, has been declared fit to start, and it will now depend on how coach Sebastien Migne will shuffle his side for the decisive match.

Coach Migne says he is facing a strong side but Kenya can still spring a surprise.

“We know that from time to time, the mentality of Senegalese players may have some weaknesses. I hope that will be the case tomorrow [Monday], as they are under pressure. If our system works, we can hurt our opponents very much,” Migne told reporters in .

“They have a lot of experience and in my opinion, they are the biggest favourites for the tournament. It will be a difficult match but we are ready for it.”

Probable XI for Kenya: Matasi, Otieno, Ouma, Okumu, Onyango, Wanyama, Omollo, E. Johanna, Avire, Timbe and Olunga.

Position Missing players Midfielder Salif Sane Midfielder Alfred Ndiaye Defender Youssouf Sabaly

Salif Sane who suffered an ankle injury in Senegal’s first game of the tournament, when they beat Tanzania 2-0, will miss the fixture against Kenya.

Sane will be joined on the treatment table by midfielder Alfred Ndiaye and defender Youssouf Sabaly, both hurt in the game against Algeria.

However, influential midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye will return from injury alongside Ismaila Sarr, both who missed the 1-0 defeat to Algeria on Thursday.

Coach Aliou Cisse has promised an attacking game against Kenya, saying it will be the only way to get the result they want.

“I have a much more precise idea about what we are capable of but we will not be looking for a revolutionary approach against Kenya, just attacking to make sure we win,” Cisse told reporters in .

On the comments by Kenyan coach Migne, Cisse fumed, “What does he [Migne] know about the mentality of Senegal?”

"What does he know about our players? How can he say that we don't have the right mentality?

“I think my counterpart has to take care of his own team. We went to the World Cup a while ago. This was our first defeat in Africa in a long time.”

Probable XI for Senegal: Mendy; Wague, Kouyate, Koulibaly, Gassama; Konate; Sarr, Diatta, Gueye, Keita, and Mane.

Match Preview

Kenya have never scored a goal against Senegal in Afcon in three previous meetings and have only managed a draw and lost twice.

The last meeting between the two teams in this competition was in in 2004 where the Teranga Lions won 3-0. The Harambee Stars came twice from behind to win 3-2 against Tanzania in their last game, while Senegal fell to Algeria by a solitary goal.

Kenya have won two of their last three Afcon games, losing the other while Senegal have lost just one out of their last six Afcon matches.

The Sebastien Migne led side will have to work on the defence considering the fact they have let in 17 goals in their last eight matches in the competition.

The winner of the battle between Kenya and Senegal will advance to the last 16 while the loser will face an anxious wait to see if they can progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, a draw would put Senegal through by virtue of a better goal difference which would again leave Kenya with a nervous wait.