Kenya ready for one of Afcon 2019's favourites Senegal - Migne

Migne and midfielder Omollo have stated that Harambee Stars are ready for their vital Group C Monday showdown against Senegal

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has spoken about his side's challenge against one of the tournament 'favourites' .

Speaking to reporters in his press conference, the French gaffer added that he is ready to unleash his charges to face the Lions of Teranga in action on Monday.

"They have a lot of experience and in my opinion, they are one of the biggest favourites for the tournament. It will be a difficult match but at least we are ready," Migne said.

Midfielder Johanna Omollo, who accompanied Migne in the presser said the hard-fought 3-2 win over on Thursday boosted Harambee Stars players' morale ahead of the last preliminary stage match in .

"The last match gave us a push to win again. We did not play under pressure as they did so we will fight," Omollo said.

Harambee Stars will need a victory over Senegal in order to book an automatic slot in the Round of 16.