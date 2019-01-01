Kayode ends six-game goal drought as Mali’s Sacko downs Gaziantep

On Sunday, the Super Eagles forward scored his first goal in the Turkish top-flight since August but it was not enough to help his team avoid defeat

Olarenwaju Kayode ended his six-game goal drought in Sunday’s league encounter as Mali’s Hadi Sacko condemned Gaziantep to a 2-1 defeat against Denizlispor.

The international previously scored a goal on August 26, against Genclerbirligi where he bagged a brace.

After a goalless first-half at the Gaziantep Stadium, Kayode fired the hosts ahead in the 54th minute but Sacko’s goals in the 58th and 85th minutes turned the game around for Denizlispor.

The opener made the loanee Gaziantep’s second joint-top scorer this term with three goals in nine games, behind ’s Patrick Twumasi, who has found the back of the net five times.

Article continues below

Kayode and ’s Papy Djilobodji were on parade for 90 minutes while Twumasi was replaced by his compatriot Raman Chibsah in the 77th minute.

The defeat saw Gaziantep drop to 12th in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 16 points from 13 games.

They will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they visit Kirklarelispor on Thursday for their Turkish Cup fixture.