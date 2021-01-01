Kante set to miss Chelsea's games against West Brom & Porto through injury, confirms Tuchel

The Blues boss does not expect the French midfielder to play any part in his side's next two fixtures

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that N'Golo Kante is set to miss Chelsea's games against West Brom & Porto through injury.

Kante suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of France's 1-1 draw with Ukraine last Wednesday, and subsequently returned to Stamford Bridge to undergo treatment.

The 30-year-old was forced to miss Les Bleus' next two World Cup qualifiers, with Tuchel now revealing that he will also be unavailable for selection when Chelsea welcome West Brom to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

What's been said?

The Chelsea manager is not expecting Kante to return in time for the first leg of his team's Champions League quarter-final clash with Porto four days later either.

"It's very likely it's too soon. He is doing individual training and from then on you can do the maths. Tomorrow he will miss the game and can't be in the squad," Tuchel told a press conference.

"Then we arrive on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the game, so that leaves us with only three days.

"He has a little muscle injury, as was communicated from the national team.

"So my realistic approach is to think after Porto and to think about the second game against Porto."

What other games could Kante sit out?

Depending on how his recovery goes, Kante may also be a doubt for the Blues' encounter with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on April 10.

Supporters will hope that Tuchel is able to welcome the Frenchman back into the fold for the second leg against Porto three days later, before preparations begin for an FA Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City.

How has Kante performed for Chelsea this term?

Kante was in and out of the starting XI under Frank Lampard in the first half of the season, but has enjoyed a return to form since Tuchel's arrival as head coach in January.

The World Cup winner has played a key role in Chelsea's rise to fourth in the Premier League and run to the latter stages of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Kante has appeared in a total of 36 games across all competitions for the Blues to date, providing three assists along the way.

