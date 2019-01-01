Kane billed as ‘best No.9 in the world’ and backed for ‘long’ Spurs stay by Keane

The former Tottenham striker believes the home-grown talent will stick around in north London and continue to chase down notable goalscoring records

Harry Kane is “the best No.9 in the world” and will be sticking around at Tottenham for “a long time”, says Robbie Keane.

The home-grown academy product has developed into one of the finest frontmen on the planet during a productive spell in north London.

Now a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner and England captain, Kane is fast closing in on 200 senior goals across his club and international career.

He has faced questions regarding his ability to remain so productive on a regular basis but has always silenced those doubters on the field.

Former Spurs striker Keane expects the 25-year-old to continue doing that for many more years and is tipping him to remain in his current surroundings despite incessant talk of interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

A man who took in two spells with Tottenham, finding the target more than 100 times along the way, told Sky Sports: “I'm sure he'll stay at this club for a long time. He loves it here. There's no question that he cannot get to Jimmy Greaves' record.

“What I like about Harry is that... everyone keeps talking about ‘ah, next year is he going to be good?’ He keeps doing it.

“I'm sick of people saying ‘is he tired?’ because he keeps banging the goals in and that spurs him on.

“When you speak to him he gets annoyed when people keep mentioning it and then he just keeps coming on the pitch and keeps scoring goals.

“For me at this moment in time, he's the best No. 9 in the world.”

Kane currently has 160 goals for Spurs to his name.

That return places him fourth on the club’s list of all-time leading marksmen.

Article continues below

The legendary figure of Jimmy Greaves tops the charts on 266.

While Kane has some way to go in chasing down that target, time is still very much on his side.

He penned a new six-year contract last summer, taking him through to 2024, and could become the most potent frontman in Tottenham’s history if he sees that agreement out and continues to deliver at his current rate.