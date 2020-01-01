Kalou suspended by Hertha after ignoring coronavirus safety rules in video

The former Chelsea attacker apologised for flouting safety in the Hertha Berlin locker room

have suspended striker Salomon Kalou after he posted a video online in which he breaks social distancing rules.

Kalou has since deleted the video showing him disobeying many of the German football league's (DFL) safety measures upon his return to training with Hertha.

Kalou entered the locker room and said hello to some of his team-mates by offering to shake hands. He also walks in to see defender Jordan Torunarigha being tested for Covid-19 and then ignores the doctor's request that he leave the room.

Hertha have criticised the 34-year-old attacker's behaviour and moved to suspend him from training because of the video.

"Salomon Kalou has given the impression in his video that the Hertha BSC players do not take the social distancing and hygiene rules seriously on the part of the health authorities," a statement on the club's website read.

"Hertha BSC would like to state that this was the failure of a single player. The fact that other team members did not draw his attention to this misconduct and instead replied to the greeting by shaking hands shows that the regular references to the distance and hygiene rules must be even more intense."

Hertha's statement continued: "With his 'Coronavirus singing', Salomon Kalou gave the impression that he was not aware of the extent of the Corona pandemic.

"Salomon Kalou violated fundamental team internal rules and showed behaviour that is neither appropriate to the situation nor corresponds to the rules of conduct of the club. Hertha BSC has therefore decided to suspend it from training and game operations with immediate effect."

Kalou himself offered an apology to the club and stressed that he is concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am sorry if I gave the impression that I am not taking Coronavirus seriously. I apologise for this. The opposite is the case, because I am especially worried about the people in Africa, where medical care there is nowhere near as good as in ," he said.

"I didn’t really think and was happy that everyone's tests were negative and I also want to apologise to those who appeared in the video without knowing."

On Monday, the DFL confirmed 10 positive test results for coronavirus in the top two divisions, after Koln announced three members of staff had contracted the disease.

The German government has outlined plans to resume the current season this month, with the remaining fixtures expected to be played behind closed doors.