The Brazilians’ skipper backs their rivals Amakhosi to reach the final of the Caf competition ahead of the North African giants

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes rivals Kaizer Chiefs can use their underdog tag to reach the final of the Caf Champions League at the expense of Wydad Casablanca.

Amakhosi will continue with their chase for Caf glory with a semi-final, first leg battle away against Wydad at Stade Mohamed V on Saturday and the clash will see the Soweto-based giants attempt to upset Wydad who are regarded as one of the favourites in the competition.

Kekana insists the game in Casablanca will be a good step for Chiefs to stake their claim in the competition as they are a fearless team and will be playing as underdogs, which to him is an added advantage for the South African giants.

“Well, it's a very good spot that they find themselves in. If you check, the chances are very high [of reaching the final] because Chiefs are a team that is fearless," Kekana told the media as quoted by Kickoff.

“They have never been in that space before, so for me, they have little to lose in that match. The expectations on them are so little and it's always nice to play as underdogs.

“When you are sitting in a space where the least is expected from you – you do the business. So, I believe they stand a chance of going to the finals.”

The North African heavyweights eliminated MC Alger from the competition 2-1 on aggregate as Amakhosi advanced after a 4-3 aggregate win over Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC.

Amakhosi have not been able to call on all of their regular players for what is the club’s biggest game ever on the continental stage. They will have to do without Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebogang Manyama who joined the injury list that already has Khama Billiat and Dumsani Zuma on it.

Co-coaches Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have also been able to call upon Chiefs’ experienced and younger players for the game in Morocco, with that in mind they opted to take three goalkeepers with them calling up Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune, and Daniel Akpeyi.