Kaddu: Uganda striker scores in Ismaily SC draw with El Gouna

The Cranes striker was in inspired form despite the three-time top-tier champions dropping points at home

striker Patrick Kaddu scored as his team Ismaily SC were held to a 1-1 draw by El Gouna in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former KCCA forward thought he had opened the scoring for the top-tier side after 54 minutes but was flagged off for offside by the assistant referee. 20 minutes later, the Cranes striker was not to be denied as his acrobatic goal handed El Daraweesh a deserved lead.

However, with three minutes to go, defensive lapses allowed John Bwalya to score an equalizer for the visitors and ensure the two teams shared the spoils.

Ismaily are currently placed in ninth position on the table with 22 points from 18 games played. They have won the league three times with the last one coming in the 2001/02 season. El Gouna are two places lower with 20 points from as many matches.

Kaddu was overlooked by national team coach Johnathan McKinstry for the forthcoming Afcon qualifier against South Sudan scheduled for March 28. Uganda lead Group B with four points, the same as second-placed Burkina Faso.

Malawi are third on three points while South Sudan are at the bottom of the table.