Kachunga sends message to Huddersfield teammates ahead of West Ham tie

The Terriers have only won once in their last 18 games and the Congo DR international has charged his side to halt the poor run

forward Elias Kachunga has urged his teammates to put in their best when they meet in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Terriers have only won once in their last 18 games. The unimpressive form has seen Jan Siewert’s men remain at the base of the league log after gathering a paltry 14 points from 30 games.

And the former player has charged his side to stop the poor run in order to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

“Last week we didn’t perform on a good level. We have to go there to change something,” Kachunga said in a pre-match conference.

“We have to give our best on the pitch and go to West Ham United to enjoy the game on the pitch.

“We have to stick together and to try our best. Everyone has to try and score goals and to change our momentum.”

Kachunga is yet to open his goal account this season despite featuring in 18 games for the side in all competition while the team have failed to score in their last two games.

“Every striker has been in this situation when they don’t score many goals,” he continued.

“It’s not easy when the team doesn’t score many goals. Everyone in the team has to try and change something to get into better positions to score goals.”