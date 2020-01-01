Juventus star Ronaldo cleared for return after testing negative for Covid-19
Getty Images
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to return to the team after testing negative for Covid-19.
The Serie A side confirmed the news on Friday in a statement on their official website.
"Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19," the statement read.
"The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."
Ronaldo will now be eligible to return for Juve's Serie A clash against Spezia on Sunday after he missed out on the club's previous four matches.
