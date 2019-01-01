Juventus sporting director Paratici: We'll discuss Pogba with new coach

The Manchester United midfielder has been linked with a move back to the Serie A champions

sporting director Fabio Paratici has said he will discuss a possible transfer for Paul Pogba with the club's new coach.

The midfielder starred for Juve between 2012 and 2016, and has been linked with a summer switch back to his former club or to with either or .

Juventus are looking for reinforcements in midfield after clinching their eighth consecutive title in 2018-19, but again falling short in the with a quarter-final exit to .

Speaking at the Football Leader 2019 event on Tuesday, Paratici acknowledged that Pogba was a possibility but the said club would look to install a new manager before moving in the transfer market.

Paratici was asked about another rumoured Juve target, 's Federico Chiesa, before also being quizzed on Pogba.

"Federico Chiesa? We certainly have a competitive team. As far as the market is concerned, we await the name of the coach. We will make the necessary assessments after announcing it.

"Pogba? The same, we'll speak with the new coach."

Juve are in the market for a new manager after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, who won the Serie A title in all five of his seasons in charge.

One of the favourites to take over is boss Maurizio Sarri, who fuelled rumours he could be set to leave the Blues in a recent interview with Vanity Fair in .

“For us Italians, the lure of going home is strong," the 60-year-old said.

Paratici though, brushed away those comments and insisted that his side are considering several candidates to take over.

“All Italians say that, we know it’s a good life here with great food,” Paratici said with a smile.

“There is a range of coaches we are evaluating,” Paratici continued.

“We have clear ideas and are working on it. There’s no time limit on a decision, it’ll take a little while, then you’ll know the new coach.”