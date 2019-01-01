Juventus and Italy starlet Kean ready to break records after first Azzurri goal

The teenager thanked Cristiano Ronaldo and said he is ready to add his name to the history books after scoring his first goal for his country

teenager Moise Kean says he is ready to break records after scoring a goal in his first start for the Azzurri, and thanked Cristiano Ronaldo for helping him learn at .

Having received his first senior cap back in November, Kean earned a place in the history books of the Azzurri when he scored in Saturday’s qualification victory over Finland.

The 19-year-old forward became the youngest goalscorer for Italy since 1958 when he found the back of the net in the 74th minute in the 2-0 win.

The Juventus attacker, starting out wide rather than his natural position as a centre-forward, rewarded Roberto Mancini’s faith in him after the Italy coach had declared Keane ready for his first start prior to the match.

And speaking after the match, Kean said he always works to be prepared and is on the hunt to break more records in the future.

“I always try to be ready and train regularly so that I’m prepared when the time comes,” Kean told Rai Sport.

“More than being happy, I find it extra motivation to keep working hard. There are many more records for me to beat and I intend to beat them.”

Kean’s goal came courtesy of a Ciro Immobile assist and the teen thanked his fellow attacker and team-mates for allowing him the chance to find the back of the net.

“When I got the call, I was fired up, excited, happy, eager to show what I could do,” Kean said. “Ciro gave me a great assist and it’s thanks to him and the whole team that I was able to score.

“Wherever the coach puts me, I am happy to play. It was a good movement and I saw the gap, so I just went for it. The first goal was a huge sensation and a great moment for me.”

Kean also gave credit to his team-mates at Juventus, making note of Cristiano Ronaldo, for helping him improve while training.

“Obviously, training alongside my teammates at Juventus, including Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s impossible not to learn every day,” Kean added.

Mancini praised the forward after the match, noting Kean’s talent made it no risk to select him.

“Kean has quality, enormous potential and it all depends on him,” Mancini told Rai Sport. “It’s not difficult to see talent in Kean and Nicolò Zaniolo, so it’s not a risk to pick them.