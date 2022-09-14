Just like Cruyff! Haaland's winner brings back memories of Guardiola's Barcelona mentor

Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland's incredible winner against Borussia Dortmund and said it reminded him of his hero and mentor Johan Cruyff.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were losing at home to Borussia Dortmund when John Stones hit a stunning equaliser before Erling Haaland struck an 84th-minute winner an acrobatic finish to turn in Joao Cancelo's far-post cross.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Maybe the people who knows me maybe you know the influence Johan Cruyff had on my life as a person, an educator, a manager, a mentor and everything," the former Barcelona manager said. "Years ago he scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid and - it was quite, quite, quite similar to Erling Haaland's and the moment he scored I thought it was similar. It was an incredible assist by Joao."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored in his sixth straight game and now has now 13 in nine matches since his £51 million summer switch from Dortmund. The 22-year-old also took his Champions League tally to 26 goals in just 21 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The Premier League champions face a quick turnaround with a trip to Wolves on Saturday lunch-time ahead of an international break.