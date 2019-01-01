Jürgen Klopp, The Happy Manager, who has struck a chord with Liverpool FC fans

One person who has been living, breathing and standing Red has been Jürgen Klopp who has led the club’s march to the top of the league.

Jürgen Klopp is truly one of a kind. The Liverpool FC manager has instilled a sense of hope, optimism and ferocity around Anfield that supporters have dreamed of since the early nineties.

With Liverpool FC now leading the Premier League, we take a closer look at the man who christened himself as the ‘Happy One’ and could lead the club to a new era of dominance.

The Stuttgart-born coach took over the reins of FSV Mainz 05, just a day after he retired from professional football. He spent seven years at the Karnevalsverein before moving to Dortmund.

After three years with Borussia Dortmund where he won the Bundesliga and reached the UEFA Champions League final, a change of scenery awaited the two-time German Super Cup winning coach. He joined Liverpool FC and has transformed the team from lethargic goliath to powerful giant.

The club reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season and are now leading the Premier League.

Klopp’s passion during Liverpool FC’s matches is evident and often is seen urging the supporters to stand united behind the team.

