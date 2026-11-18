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Julian Alvarez has issued a rallying cry for the Argentina national team as they transition into a new chapter following the international retirement of Lionel Messi. The forward showcased his clinical edge with a stunning brace against Costa Rica, signalling a return to form at the perfect time for his club.

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Embracing the transition in the post-Messi era

Argentina is navigating a period of significant change, and Alvarez is at the heart of this transformation. After finding the net twice in a dominant display against Costa Rica, the striker reflected on the shift in the squad's dynamics following the departure of the nation's greatest icon. The Calchín native was vocal about the responsibility the current crop of players carries as they look to maintain the high standards set during the previous cycle.

Speaking about the current state of the national team, Alvarez highlighted the emotional weight of recent events. "A special year for what we lived through, the World Cup in the middle, the farewell of Lionel, what it signified and a new era with many new boys, We have to keep growing to represent the national team as always," Alvarez said, as quoted by Ole.

A perfect blend of fresh talent

Scaloni's latest project is officially taking shape, and the seamless integration of fresh, exciting talent has quickly become the absolute cornerstone of his vision. As the squad looks to build on their ongoing success, the bonding process between seasoned veterans and eager debutants is already yielding massive dividends both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

For Alvarez, building this new-look chemistry is the ultimate key to securing future silverware. "Some debuted today, some the other day, others have been coming for years. Little by little they are joining, a nice group is being created to then achieve objectives. The most important thing is to be united and strong to achieve the objectives," the forward added.

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Alvarez relishes homecoming

Alvarez put on a finishing clinic in his native Cordoba, stealing the show at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium with a scintillating first-half brace. This productive FIFA window has been a major boost for the forward, who also scored in the recent 2-1 defeat to Uruguay at the Bombonera. With three goals in his last two international appearances, Alvarez is heading back to Europe with the clinical edge he had been lacking in recent weeks.

The performance in his home province was particularly meaningful, as he noted: "A joy, something special because I'm from here. People close to me, friends and family, came to see me. It feels really special."

A crucial return to Atletico Madrid

The timing of this scoring streak could not be better for Atletico Madrid. Alvarez has endured a mixed start to his career in the Spanish capital, recording two goals and three assists in twelve appearances so far this season. The relationship between the player and the Atleti faithful has also faced challenges following reports of his interest in a move to Barcelona earlier in the year. However, his recent exploits for Argentina suggest he is ready to silence his critics. By rediscovering his goalscoring touch on the international stage, the former Manchester City man returns to Madrid with renewed momentum as he looks to establish himself as the undisputed leader of the Colchonero attack.