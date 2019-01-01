Jorginho agent not ruling out Chelsea midfielder following Sarri to Juventus

The midfielder has been tipped to reunite with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus and his agent did not rule out a potential summer transfer

Jorginho's previous spell at will not stop him from reuniting with Maurizio Sarri at rivals , according to the midfielder's agent.

New Juventus head coach Sarri took Jorginho to Chelsea from Napoli last season and has been tipped to sign him again ahead of his first campaign back in 's top flight.

The 27-year-old made 54 appearances in all competitions as Chelsea won the in 2018-19, but he failed to truly adapt to Premier League football following his move.

There have been suggestions that he could be heading for a swift Serie A return after just 11 months at Stamford Bridge.

And Jorginho's representative Joao Santos said, while the player is not actively seeking a move while he remains tied to the club until 2023, a transfer cannot be ruled out.

"Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad," Santos told Tuttomercatoweb. "We'll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers.

"His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea.

"He found a great atmosphere and we can't really say that he'd like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We'll wait and see..."

Sarri finished as a runner-up to Juventus in 2017-18 with Napoli before he left to join Chelsea, where he capped his one and only season at the club by winning the Europa League with victory over in last month's final.

Santos expects the incoming Juve boss, who will be officially unveiled on Thursday, to further improve the Italian champions with his famed style of play.

Article continues below

"Sarri already showed at Napoli and Chelsea that he is a top-level coach," he said. "At a club like Juve, who have been so well-organised for years, he can only improve and continue to win.

"I've been tracking Sarri for five years and his style of football is very entertaining. Juventus will change, because before they would win without being convincing. Now they'll convince too."