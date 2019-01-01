Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace forward aims to ‘work harder’

Having received the Player of the Month award for the club, the Ghana forward is keen to do more at Selhurst Park

Jordan Ayew has stated he intends to ‘work harder’ for this season.

The former man won the Eagles Player of the Month for August, after his Man of the Match displays in games against , and .

“My target was to start well. Thank God everything went well,” Ayew told the club website.

“I need to continue, do better and work harder.

“We are happy [as a squad], but we all know that it's still the beginning and we have a lot of games to go, so we know that there are important games coming up, and we need to keep our focus and keep working hard."

With two goals from three games, the Ghanaian bettered his record of one goal in 20 Premier League games for Palace last season.

He will be hoping to score for the third league game in a row when Roy Hodgson’s side face Hotspur on Saturday.