Jordaan slams speculation on Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki's salary

The new South Africa coach’s tenure has got off to a positive start with a friendly match victory over Mali

Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has dismissed those who questioned, on racial grounds, the local football governing body’s decision to appoint Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach.

Ntseki was thrust into the South Africa national team hot seat in August, replacing Englishman Stuart Baxter whom he previously assisted.

But criticism over the choice of Ntseki laced with racial undertones appears to have angered Jordaan who has taken aim at those opposed to Safa’s decision.

“What’s wrong with you [people]?” Jordaan told Independent Media.

“Every time we appoint a white coach, you [people] are quiet. Every time we appoint a black coach, you [people] come with the notion of a cheap coach.”

The Safa boss also sought to dispel rumours that Safa’s criteria on remunerating their coaches is influenced by skin colour.

“Do you know that Shakes Mashaba earned more than Gordon Igesund [as Bafana Bafana coach], but he had to contend with what was said about him [cheap coach],” Jordaan said.

“Who gives you [people] these ideas? No! No, we must not insult these black coaches. Why didn’t you say that cricket coach [Enoch Nkwe] is a cheap coach? Do you know how much he earns? Or whether the coach before him (Ottis Gibson) earned more?”

Ntseki has already taken charge of one Bafana match, an international friendly match against Mali earlier this month which South Africa won 2-1.

With his tenure having a positive start, Ntseki has instilled new hope ahead of Bafana’s visit to next month for their opening 2021 qualifier.