‘Joke of the decade’ - Nigeria reacts after Ndidi missed out on Africa’s best XI

The Super Eagles combative midfielder did not make the African team of the year despite his exploits for both club and country

Nigerian fans have reacted angrily to Wilfred Ndidi’s exclusion from 2019 Africa’s best X1 players announced during the Caf awards ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who was named the African Player of the Year, is joined by Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye on the list.

Also included are Cameroon's Joel Matip, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since his arrival to the Premier League from Belgian side Genk.

Last season, the 23-year-old was the second-best tackler in the English top-flight and currently ranks high in tackling and interceptions.

At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Ndidi emerged as the player with most tackles to help the Super Eagles finish third in the biennial tournament.

Surprised by the exclusion of the midfielder from the best XI list, Nigerian fans have taken to the social media to express their feelings.

 

