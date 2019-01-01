Mikel jokes about becoming Lampard’s assistant at Chelsea

The former Nigeria international has revealed what he said after his former teammate was appointed the Blues boss

John Obi Mikel has revealed he joked with Frank Lampard about becoming his assistant at .

The former boss was appointed the Blues manager following the departure of Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri in June.

Mikel and Lampard were teammates at Chelsea between 2006 and 2014 and helped the Blues win several laurels including the 2012 trophy.

Mikel spoke about the leadership role of Lampard and John Terry during their playing time with the London outfit and backs the 41-year-old to be a success at Stamford Bridge.

“I am very happy for Frank. When we were playing at Chelsea, we are expecting that John Terry and he would be very good managers, but we were expecting Terry to reach that level first. But Lampard made a big step,” Mikel told 61 Saat.

“His arrival at Chelsea means the club are caring for their legends. I joked with him after the Chelsea move, I want to be his assistant when I retire.

"I hope he will be successful at Chelsea for many more years. I also want to see John Terry in similar jobs in the future because he was our leader on the pitch.”

Under Lampard, Chelsea have played eight games won four, drawn two and lost two in the Premier League to place fifth in the log.

Mikel, who retired from the Super Eagles after the , currently plays in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.