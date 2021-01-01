Joel Obi: Pisa's Michele Marconi handed 10-match ban for racially abusing Nigeria and Chievo Verona star

The 31-year-old Italian has been heavily punished for his inappropriate behavior to the Nigeria international

Pisa's Michele Marconi has been handed a 10-match ban for racially abusing Chievo Verona midfielder Joel Obi.

The incident took place during Chievo’s Serie B 2-2 draw against the Black and Blues in December last year.

The case was heard at the Italian Football Federation appeals court and Marconi was found guilty and punished by the FIGC accordingly.

“Following the complaint of the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the Federal Court of Appeal ordered the disqualification for 10 days of the Pisa player Michele Marconi,” read a statement from the FIGC website.

“The striker had addressed racist insults to Chievo midfielder Joel Obi last December 22, during the Pisa-Chievo match.”

Chievo made a statement after the match in December, detailing how the Nigeria international was subjected to racial abuse by Marconi.

"[Obi was] the object of an infamous and disgraceful phrase that has nothing to do with the most basic values of sport, ethics and respect," read the statement.

Pisa, meanwhile, claimed the incident was never detected and "distanced itself" from Chievo’s statement, revealing Marconi confirmed to the club he was never involved in such an ignoble act.

"Moreover, our player confirmed that he had not addressed any insults to the opposing player, let alone racially motivated ones," it added.

Obi has been with Chievo since the summer of 2018 when he teamed up with the club from Torino and has been impressing for the Yellow and Blues.

In the current campaign, the midfielder has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Luca D'Angelo’s men, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Chievo are currently enduring a difficult time after failing to secure victory in their last four games, including suffering a defeat to Venezia.

Obi will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they slug it out against Virtus Entella in their next league game.