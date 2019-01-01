Joel Obi joins Turkish side Alanyaspor from Chievo

The Nigeria international has left Italy for the first in his career for life in Turkey till the end of the season

Joel Obi has joined Turkish Super Lig’s Alanyaspor on loan from Italian Serie A side Chievo Verona.

The 27-year-old had spent his entire career in Italy prior to his departure to the Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium outfit.

The midfielder was promoted to the senior team of Inter Milan in 2010 after impressing in the youth set-up.

He went on loan to Parma in the summer of 2013 before returning to the San Siro later following the expiration of the contract.

In July 2015, he ended his five year-stay with Inter to join Torino and made 52 league appearances for the side, scoring six goals.

The Nigeria international signed for Chievo last summer but featured sparingly for the side, making seven league games and on Thursday, he teamed up with the Bahcesehir Okulları Stadium outfit in an effort to enjoy more playing time.

Obi could make his debut for Alanyaspor when they take on Henry Onyekuru’s Galatasaray on Saturday.