Joe Dodoo: Ex-Leicester City forward joins Wigan Athletic

The former England youth international has teamed up with the Latics from Turkey for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign

Joe Dodoo has joined English League One side Wigan Athletic on loan from Ankara Keciorengucu.

With just one goal from 14 league outings for the Turkish First League outfit in the 2020-21 campaign, the 25-year-old moved to the DW Stadium where he will remain for the rest of the season.

A graduate of Leicester City’s academy, the Ghanaian forward was snapped up by Bury on loan in 2015. There, he scored on his debut in a 1-0 triumph over Burton Albion.

After completing his spell at Gigg Lane, he crossed over to Scottish Premiership side Rangers on a four-year deal with the Glasgow-based club for a £250,000 development fee.

He also featured for Charlton Athletic, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers before heading to Turkey at the start of 2020.

In his first interview at Wigan, the former England youth international claimed he has continued to get better with experience while focusing on enjoying his football.

“I am glad to be here, it’s a big club and we want to keep the club up and make sure we get some points on the board,” Dodoo told the club website.

“Every club goes through difficult situations and problems and there are still a lot of games left to win. It’s about getting the club back to where it belongs which is more than possible. It’s a big club that needs to push on and go forward.

“As a footballer, you always improve with experience. I’ve had good opportunities and experiences through my loan moves but now I feel it is a good time to push on to play and enjoy my football.

“I enjoy playing football and it’s number one in my life; I look forward to playing. If I’m not playing, I’m not happy and to be back in football is the most important thing for me.

“I’m dynamic and like to create a lot with my speed and technical ability. I like to score goals and I’m going to do the best. I can to do that for the club and my teammates and help the club move forward.”

At Wigan, he will wear jersey no. 20 while hoping to help Leam Richardson’s team avoid demotion to League Two.