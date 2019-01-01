Women's World Cup
Joao Felix at the Prado Museum the strangest transfer announcements

Atletico Madrid welcomed their big money signing in a very unique way. What other clubs also made some different but memorable announcements?

Atletico Madrid chose to announce the signing of Benfica starlet Joao Felix on Wednesday in a very particular way.  

The Spanish side picked up the Benfica star in a club record €126 million (£113m/$142m) deal, making him the third most expensive signing in football history.  

As such, they seemed to feel the need to do more than posting a message on Twitter with the player's photo, and the Madrid club went much further, releasing one of the most curious announcements of signings in recent memory.  

Under the slogan #PureTalent, Atletico took the former Benfica forward to the National Museum of the Prado, located in Madrid, and recorded a video in which the footballer and art are both central figures. 

With that in mind, here are some other transfer announcement which were made public in memorable and striking ways...

Villarreal - Santi Cazorla (August 2018)

Marseille - Mario Balotelli (January 2019)

Fenerbahce - Miha Zajc (January 2019) Liverpool - Mohamed Salah (June 2017) Sevilla - Jesus Navas (August 2017) Roma - Lorenzo Pellegrini (June 2017)

Leon – Vinicio Angulo (January 2019)

Real Betis - Pau Lopez (July 2018) Manchester United - Alexis Sanchez (January 2018) Sampdoria - Ronaldo Vieira (August 2018)

Leon - Joel Campbell (January 2019)

Barcelona - Arthur Melo (July 2018)

Nantes - Lucas Evangelista (July 2018)

Aston Villa - Andre Moreira (August 2018) Pachuca - Ismael Sosa (December 2018)

Close