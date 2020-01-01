Jesus reflects on his 'best season' yet at Man City & adapting to central striker role

The Brazilian frontman is determined to keep adding to his silverware collection at the Etihad Stadium in the coming years

Gabriel Jesus has reflected on his "best season" yet at , while discussing how he has adapted to a central striker role in Pep Guardiola's line-up in the absence of Sergio Aguero.

Jesus has scored 66 goals in 155 outings across all competitions for City since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in 2017.

Twenty one of those efforts have been recorded during the 2019-20 campaign, with the Brazilian once again proving to be a more than capable stand-in for Aguero.

More teams

The Argentine forward has not featured for City since suffering a serious knee injury in a 5-0 win over on June 22, with Guardiola forced to shuffle his pack heading into the final portion of the Premier League season.

More often than not, Jesus has been asked to lead the line, with his latest effort proving to be decisive as City beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium last week.

The 23-year-old also started through the middle as Guardiola's men beat 4-0 at Vicarage Road in midweek.

He did, however, miss the chance to become the second-highest scoring Brazilian in Premier League history alongside ex- star Philippe Coutinho after drawing a blank in that game.

Jesus will likely have another chance to reach the magical 40-mark when City play host to Norwich on the final day, and he has been more than satisfied with his overall contribution to the team over the past 12 months.

"I think it has been my best season," the international told Globo Esporte.

"I had more games this season too, despite the break. So it helps.

"I was able to be more on the pitch, help my team-mates more, and the goals came naturally. I am very happy with my performance, but I'm focused on winning."

Jesus went on to reveal that he prefers being deployed out wide, but says that he has "evolved" to become a more complete all-round forward in recent times.

"I have evolved my game within the area there [up front]," said the City star.

"As I have always said, my favourite position is more out wide. But I can play centrally without any problems and I have been learning more and more how to play that position."

Article continues below

City could still finish the season with two trophies if they win the , having already added a third successive to their ever-growing silverware haul.

Jesus added on his insatiable hunger for major titles: "I think I already have a very nice history with the City shirt, with some important titles won and I am very proud of it.

"Of course, I always want more and to win more titles. I will always go on the field thinking about it."