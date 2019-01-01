Jean-Pierre Nsame bags brace as Young Boys silence Lugano

The 26-year-old got a goal in each half to lead Gerardo Seoane’s men past Lugano in Sunday’s Swiss Super League clash

Jean-Pierre Nsame was ’ hero as his brace ensured a 2-0 victory over Lugano in Sunday’s Swiss topflight encounter.

The Cameroonian gave Gerardo Seoane’s side a 15th minute lead thanks to an assist from Ulisses Garcia as Young Boys won the first half.

In the 60th minute, he completed his brace with Michel Aebischer providing the assist.

Victory ensured they remain as leaders of the Swiss topflight log with seven points after three games.

For Lugano, they sit in fourth position with four points from same number of matches.

Nsame would be hoping to add to his goals tally when his side try seventh placed St. Gallen for size on August 10.

The 26-year-old who was dropped from ’s squad in scored 15 goals in 31 league appearances last season.