Testing April awaits JDT with potential big clashes against fellow title rivals
Sports Regime
The 2020 Malaysia Super League fixtures were released yesterday and as expected, the opening match for champions JDT is Kedah on home territory with that match also acting as the Charity Cup.
Benjamin Mora's boys will then have the unknown quantities of UiTM, PDRM and lowest survivor of the MSL last season in Felda United to contest with in their next three matches.
April is seen as the most challenging period for The Southern Tigers where they will be away in three of the five matches played in that month which includes ties against Pahang, Perak, Terengganu and Selangor.
Here are JDT's first round fixtures in full:
February
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Friday, 28
|JDT v Kedah
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
March
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Saturday, 7
|JDT v UiTM FC
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
|Tuesday, 10
|PDRM v JDT
|KLFA Stadium
|Saturday, 14
|JDT v Felda United
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
April
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Friday, 3
|Pahang v JDT
|Darul Makmur Stadium
|10-12
|JDT v Perak
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
|17-19
|Terengganu FC v JDT
|Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium
|25-26
|JDT v Selangor
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
|28-29
|PJ City FC v JDT
|Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium
May
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|8-10
|JDT v Sabah
|Sultan Ibrahim Stadium
|12-13
|Melaka v JDT
|Hang Jebat Stadium
