Jamshedpur’s Owen Coyle - We are set for a difficult game against Chennaiyin

Coyle hailed Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo and suggested that the South Indian side will be a force to be reckoned with...

Owen Coyle will begin his second stint as a manager in on Monday with Jamshedpur as he faces his former employers Chennaiyin in their first match of the season.

The Irish manager showed his respect for Chennaiyin before the game and also said that he is happy to have football back.

“The biggest challenge will be Chennaiyin. They are a very good side. I know them very well. Overall, there will be many challenges because of the situation we find ourselves in (COVID-19 pandemic). But the important thing is that football is being played again and it is bringing a smile on everyone’s faces, to enjoy the beautiful game.

“We are set for a difficult game against Chennaiyin. They have some very good players, I know them well. But equally, we have some very good players here at Jamshedpur. We are all excited for the opening game and looking forward to it immensely,” said the Jamshedpur boss

Chennaiyin, last season, played attacking and attractive football under Coyle and the manager suggested that he would continue to apply a similar style at his new club.

“We will look to be an offensive team, that will also depend on how good the opposition is playing on the day. We will be looking to have some good passing and movement of the ball and try to create chances and ultimately score the all-important goals to win the football matches.”

The Irish coach heaped praises on new Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo and considers the Marina Machans to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Csaba László is a good manager and a human being. He has inherited a good squad of players and added some skilful and good domestic and foreign players. Eli (Sabia) and Rafa (Crivellaro) are two outstanding talents and they have added five amazing foreign players to that. So, I have no doubt that Chennaiyin will be a major force again this season,” said the former Chennaiyin coach.

Coyle also gave an update about the fitness of Australian attacker Nick Fitzgerald and Nigerian central defender Stephen Eze.

“With Nick Fitzgerald and Big Stephen Eze, they were late additions in training with delays in VISAs and quarantine. But they have been training very well and they both can take part in the game depending on the last training session before the match. But they have come through very well.

“And this is the challenge that we were talking about earlier, that the players have started training at different times. Ordinarily, everyone starts together in a six-week pre-season training programme to get ready. But Nick and Eze look fit and healthy with a real desire to be part of . I am sure they will do well for the fans,” said the Jamshedpur manager.