Jamshedpur FC’s Antonio Iriondo - Some phases of the match were a bit boring

Iriondo was not pleased with the quality of the match and the pitch in Guwahati...

came back from behind twice to take the lead but finally gave it up and picked up just a point in a 3-3 roller-coaster against in Guwahati.

Head coach Antonio Iriondo appreciated the effort of his players but also suggested that some parts of the match were boring.

“We cannot say it was a good match. Obviously the players gave their 100 per cent. Maybe because of the situation, both teams were a bit nervous and they made a lot of mistakes. Also, the condition of the field doesn't help. Both teams were trying. There were some phases of the match which were a bit boring.”

More teams

Despite dropping points once again the Spanish boss lauded the performance of the youngsters in his team and suggested that the experience they have gained from these matches will help them in the future.

“Everything they try on the pitch is something to be proud of. They are trying their best. They are making some mistakes but it is okay. Next year they will be great players. All the experiences they are getting in these matches are important. I am thankful to them because they are trying and giving their 100 per cent.”

Iriondo refused to believe that the lack of motivation among his players was a reason behind the poor show. He also gave two factors which would motivate his players.

“Obviously the table is a good reason to be motivated and play but there are a lot of other reasons that you can find to get motivation. I was thinking of a couple of them. First, try to be better every day so this was another opportunity to improve, to get experience so that should be enough to go out and have full motivation. The other one could be that we are not working in office or building roads. We are playing football. We have to be thankful for that. Only that reason is enough to go out and enjoy your job and give your 100 per cent.”