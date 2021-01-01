Jamilu Collins: Nigeria defender extends SC Paderborn contract

The Benteler-Arena giants have confirmed the Nigerian has signed a contract extension to commit his future to the club until 2022

Nigeria international Jamilu Collins has signed a new one-year SC Paderborn contract, the club confirmed on their website.

Collins, left-back, was linked with a move out of the Benteler-Arena following the team’s relegation to Bundesliga Two, however, he chose to remain with the club until June 30, 2022.

According to the German outfit, the Super Eagles star decided to stay having convinced goalkeeper Leopold Zingerle (until 2023), Ron Schallenberg and Johannes Dorfler (both until 2024) to continue playing for Paderborn.

Reacting to this development, director of sport Fabian Wohlgemuth is delighted to retain Collins who has grown in his over three years with the two-time Oberliga Westfalen winners.

"Jamilu has developed very well in his three and a half years in Paderborn,” Wohlgemuth told club website.

“With his strong performances, he has attracted the attention of numerous other clubs. This is another reason why we are pleased that he sees his other sporting home at SC Paderborn 07. Together, we want to further develop the existing potential.”

Collins began his youth career at Abuja Football College Academy before he signed his first professional contract with HNK Rijeka.

Following his inability to break into the Croatian topflight side’s main squad, he was loaned to NK Pomorac, Krka, Sibenik and Istra 1961.

Having completed his loan spells, he was snapped up by Paderborn on September 6, 2017 on a two-year contract following a successful trial with then Liga Three side.

He played a crucial role in the team’s promotion to the German elite division. He scored his first Bundesliga goal with a 35-yard shot in a 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

In the 2019-2020 campaign, he played 30 league games but that could not rescue them from getting demoted to the second tier as they finished at the base of the log.

Article continues below

So far this term, he boasts of 12 games under his kitty appearances as Steffen Baumgart’s men stay 10th in the table having accrued 27 points from 20 games.

Winless in their last four matches in all competitions, Paderborn are gunning for all three points when they welcome Sandhausen in their next outing on Saturday.