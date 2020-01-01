African All Stars

Iwobi makes Everton starting XI against former team Arsenal

The Nigeria international has been handed a starter's role against his former club by Carlo Ancelotti as the Toffees hope for an away win

Alex Iwobi has been named in Everton’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Premier League clash with former team Arsenal.

Thanks to this, he will be making his 18th appearance in the English top-flight this term, and he will be hoping to add to his goal tally.

The 23-year-old’s season has been plagued by injury; nonetheless, he is expected to wreak havoc against his former team following his return to full fitness.

    Iwobi left his boyhood team for the Goodison Park side on a five-year contract for a fee of £40 million ($49m) at the start of the season.

    His return is a welcome boost for Carlo Ancelotti, whose team is on a five-game unbeaten run since their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

    Everton are in 10th position in the English top-flight log with 36 points from 26 outings, and victory over the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium will boost their ambition for European qualification.

