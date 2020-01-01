Ivory Coast's Bony has received a lot of offers - Newport County boss Flynn

The ex-Manchester City forward has not played competitive football since July 2019 and is currently training with a League Two side

striker Wilfried Bony could sign for a new club this January after it was revealed that he has received “a lot of offers.”

The 2015 winner is training with Newport County as he continues with his club hunt as a free agent following the expiry of his contract in June 2019.

After failing to secure a contract with French Ligue 2 side Le Havre with whom he was training recently, Bony returned to Newport County where he had another run in August last year.

Newport County manager Michael Flynn said he would be “delighted” to have Bony in his squad but cannot match offers the Ivorian is receiving from other clubs.

“Wilf has had a lot of offers since he's been with us,” Flynn told BBC Sport Wales.

“He's brilliant around the place because the boys have been learning from him. He's been a joy and he's been a big help with the strikers because he's had a few words with them as well.

“He's smashing to have around and if he did turn around and say 'can we do something until the end of the season,' everyone would be delighted.

“But it is not going to happen because of the amount of money Wilf is getting offered or is going to be offered. He isn't going to tie himself to a club when he is very close to getting something.”

The 31-year-old has not played competitive football since the 2019 Afcon finals.