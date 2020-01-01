Ivory Coast part ways with head coach Ibrahim Kamara

The Elephants are now looking for their fifth coach in five years

Ibrahim Kamara has left his post as head coach, the Ivorian Football Federation confirmed on Thursday.

In an official communiqué seen by Goal, the FIFCI have announced the exit of the well respected local coach, who took the helm in 2018.

“Following a meeting of the Executive Committee on February 13, at the request of the Executive Committee, the President of the Ivorian Football Federation met national head coach Ibrahim Kamara on Thursday 20 February,” the official communication began.

“Following courteous exchanges, the parties decided a mutual agreement to bring to an end their collaboration from this day.

“The Ivorian Federation thank the coach for his notable strong contribution to the national teams and wish him good luck for the rest of his career.”

Kamara was appointed as Marc Wilmots’ successor in 2018, having previously overseen the Elephants’ youth sides and the home-based national side, who he coached at the 2018 African Nations Championship.

The 53-year-old was the third coach appointed since the 2015 exit of Herve Renard following the Elephants’ successful Afcon campaign in Equatorial Guinea.

Michel Dussuyer oversaw a miserable title defence in Gabon, as the Elephants fell at the first hurdle, while Kamara’s side were eliminated in the quarter-finals at the 2019 Afcon in .

The Ivorians will resume their qualifying campaign with a double-header against Madagascar in March, having fallen to a shock 2-1 defeat by Ethiopia in their last qualifier.