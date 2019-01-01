Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Doukoure set to miss Afcon with knee injury

The 26-year old Levante midfielder is set to miss June’s Afcon tournament following a knee injury last weekend.

midfielder Cheick Doukoure has been ruled out for the rest of the season after he was injured during ’s 2-1 loss to last Sunday.

The ex- youth international came on as a substitute on the hour mark before hurting his left knee and in the process conceding a penalty that gifted Real Madrid’s the winner as Gareth Bale converted from the spot.

With Ivory Coast having already qualified for the Afcon finals, Doukoure is set to miss the tournament as the player announced that his season is over.

“Lord only knows why... Thanks for all the support, don’t worry I'll never give up. See you next season. There (is) always (the) worst than you. That’s what my mom taught me,” Doukoure posted on social media.

Earlier on, Levante has given an update on the midfielder’s injury that will see him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

“The medical tests that Cheick Doukoure has undergone today confirm that the midfielder suffered an injury to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament of his left knee,” said the club on their website.

“This setback occurred in the incident that led the second penalty of Real Madrid and scored by Bale. Doukoure hit the air trying to clear the ball and landed on the ground with his left leg completely unbalanced. The result is that he suffered an injury to the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his left knee.”

The former Lorient and Metz midfielder was part of the Ivory Coast squad that won the 2015 Afcon trophy.