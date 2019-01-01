'I've been in worse situation' - Mounie believes Huddersfield can escape relegation

The bottom-placed Terriers are in danger of returning to the Championship two seasons after they earned promotion to the English Premier League

Steve Mounie believes Huddersfield Town can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, as he counts on his experience from a similar situation a few years ago.

David Wagner’s side crumbled 2-1 to fellow strugglers Burnley in Wednesday’s top-flight fixture, thus, leaving them eight points adrift of safety after 21 rounds of matches.

Mounie had experienced such situation while on loan Nimes in the French second tie during the 2015-16 season. The team, however, escaped the drop.

“I've been in a worse situation in my career,” Mounie said after the game.

“When I was on loan at Nimes we started the [2015-16] season with minus eight [points in Ligue 2].

“We were in a real struggle in December and we stayed up in the end. For me, it looks like the same situation.

“We made it when I was at Nimes, so why can't we make it here? The experience can help the team and I will give my advice for what I've been through before and try to help the team to face this challenge.”

The 24-year-old opened the scoring in the encounter before Burnley came from behind to secure victory .

He disclosed he was excited about breaking his duck this season but would have preferred the maximum points.

“Obviously I'm happy about my goal because of all the criticism on me, on the striker of the team, so I'm happy about that,” he said.

“But the most important thing is to try to get points to stay in this league.

“Eight points (from safety) is three games. Three wins and three losses for the other teams and there are 17 games left.

Article continues below

“When mathematically someone comes to me and says "yeah it's over, it's done" then I will say to myself it is done.”