A new video clip has cast doubt on the controversial refereeing of Al-Ahli’s match against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Roshen League and has cleared English striker Ivan Toney of lying.

The match, played on Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in Round 29 of the Roshen League, had ended 1–1.

After the match, both Tony and Galeno launched a fierce attack on the referee, claiming that the fourth official had told them to focus solely on the AFC Champions League and ignore the Roshen League, a claim backed up by their German coach Matthias Jaissle.

However, the Referees’ Committee later reviewed the officials’ audio recordings and found no evidence to support those claims, leaving both players vulnerable to disciplinary action.

Saudi journalist Walid Saeed posted a new video clip via his official account on the “X” website, in which he revealed details of the conversation that took place between the fourth official and Al-Ahli’s interpreter, corroborating Tony’s account.

The clip shows the Al Ahly interpreter confronting the fourth official, demanding, “Was what you said recorded? When you told us to focus only on Asia, was that recorded?”

Yaslah appeared stunned, remarking, “This is madness.”

Read also: Video: Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad oppose suspensions for Tony and Galeno

Read also: Video: Refereeing expert predicts historic punishment for referee of Al-Ahli vs Al-Fayha match

Read also: Video: Refereeing expert clears Ivan Toney of lying in fourth official row

Refereeing expert Nawaf Shukrallah told Saudi sports channels that the striker might be cleared, given the earpiece system used by match officials.

Shukrallah explained that the fourth official wears a headset he can switch off at any time. Because he is constantly communicating with technical staff and players, the device can interfere with the referee’s on-pitch communications.

According to the refereeing expert, this means the fourth official may have switched off his headset while speaking to Al Ahly’s players—English striker Ivan Toney in particular—which explains why the conversation was not picked up by the audio recordings.

The draw has complicated Al-Ahli’s title hopes, leaving them four points behind leaders Al-Nassr, who have a game in hand, and two points adrift of second-placed Al-Hilal.