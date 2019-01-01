'In the end, it's still 11-v-11' - Sandro on probable debut in JDT encounter

Selangor's new signing Sandro da Silva could make his debut this weekend, in their Super League encounter against JDT.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor's Sandro da Silva is determined to provide a good showing in what could probably be his debut for his new club on Friday.

He had been announced as a last-minute replacement for Grenadian attacker Antonio German by the club last week, in a bid to fix their lacklustre start to the season.

The 35-year old attacking midfielder was not in the right condition to feature in their 1-1 Super League draw away to Pahang last weekend, but could probably make his debut in their coming match, against defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) at home.

When met by Goal after training with the team on Thursday morning, the Brazilian expressed his preparedness to take to the pitch against the Southern Tigers, who so far have won three and drawn one in the league. In comparison, the Red Giants have recorded three draws and one defeat

"It's a new team and new teammates for me, but I've undergone training with them and there should be no problem. My teammates have quality and can do a good job. Hopefully in the game on Friday we can find the right combination and do our best.

"Every game against JDT is different, they're the best in Malaysia and we have to respect this. But in the 90 minutes, it's [still] 11 against 11 and anything can happen. If everyone gives their 100 per cent the result will go our way," remarked the former Kedah man.

And when asked about his activities between his departure from Kedah after the 2018 season concluded and his arrival at Selangor, this is what the former , and Malaysia Cup winner replied:

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!