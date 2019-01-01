'It's not his business' - Lewandowski slammed by Bayern chief for transfer criticism

The Poland striker has been rebuked for his public comments regarding the club's transfer policy over the course of the summer

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has criticised Robert Lewandowski after the Poland striker questioned the club’s transfer policy.

Speaking after Bayern’s 2-0 Super Cup defeat to Dortmund last month, Lewandowski said that the champions needed more senior players who could help the squad immediately.

Salihamidzic, though, has defended Bayern’s transfer policy, saying young players such as 18-year-old Alphonso Davies and 20-year-old Michael Cuisance were vital to the club’s future.

He also warned Lewandowski for making such statements in public.

"He does not have to worry about my job or the job of (CEO) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge or (president) Uli Hoeness - and certainly not in public. He does not have to - I think he understood that", Salihamidzic told Kicker.

"If we do not do that (invest in young players), it will be difficult for Bayern, we can not spend hundreds of millions every summer.

“That's what we talk about again and again with coach Niko Kovac, and although we aim to win the championship and once again the , we need to invest in these young players on a regular basis.”

Salihamidzic also insisted that he would not work under another sporting director at the Allianz Arena and that talks were already under way over an extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of the season.

Former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn will succeed Rummenigge as chief executive next summer amid speculation that could spark structural changes among the Bayern hierarchy.

“This is immovable. As sports director, I am already filling the responsibilities of a sports director,” added Salihamidzic.

"Of course I want to keep going. I have a great responsibility, I can shape things, and of course I have to endure a lot, but I can handle that, as I have shown.

Article continues below

"A lot has been achieved, I have seen a lot, learned a lot, particularly in the not so easy transfer period of 2019. In short, I have developed myself.”

Bayern bounced back from that Super Cup defeat to Dortmund with a 3-1 victory over fourth tier side Cottbus in the DFB-Pokal.

They have also taken seven points from their opening three Bundesliga matches to sit second in the table, two points behind .