'It's not by sleeping on the floor' - Fans applaud 'world class' Guardiola after Manchester City win over PSG
Football enthusiasts took to social media to salute Pep Guardiola for his tactics after Manchester City sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
Marquinhos' 15th-minute opener was not enough for the hosts as City turned the first-leg of the Uefa Champions League semi-final encounter around with second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.
After winning the League Cup on Sunday, the victory at Parc des Princes boosted City's chances of qualifying for their maiden Champions League final.
However, Guardiola’s tactical prowess has got fans talking on social media after securing a crucial win without a striker in his team.
De Bruyne and Mahrez’s goals came through set-pieces and even a PSG player lying on the floor could not stop the Algeria star’s free-kick in the 71st minute.
Football is tactical...not just having the best players #PSGMCI— HR Phil (@sema_Ola) April 28, 2021
Guardiola is a world class coach #PSGMCI— OLUWA😇TOBILOBA👑MICHAEL🕊 (@Hopeful_Entity) April 28, 2021
The Neymar and Mbappe that played against Man city today#PSGMCI|#ChampionsLeague|#PSGCity| pic.twitter.com/TBD0hqLzif— Samizicgraphics (@Samueloyedele7) April 28, 2021
Bushmeat don dey catch the hunter oh#PSGMCI— Master Hay of Lagos© (@Masterariyo) April 28, 2021
Forget about football this man most be a mathmatics guru in his school day life❣️🤞🏿 #PSGMCI tiki taka💯 pic.twitter.com/bX46Cizmab— ELENIYAN❣️ (@MKO_Abiola10) April 28, 2021
Great second half performance and result for @ManCity this is looking like an all English final to me. #PSGMCI #ChampionsLeague— The Brand Dude (@D0uble_ess) April 28, 2021
Well done Man City #PSGMCI— Ngoo baby 🥰 (@ernggie) April 28, 2021
Finals will be Mancity Vs Chelsea.
Even though it’ll be boring but Chelsea has to Win it 🔥 🙏
Guy no be by sleeping for floor ooo 😒😂🤣#PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/O3Yd31E4cJ— Omo Alhaji Kamorudeen👿🇳🇬🤴😊🖤 (@AhlajiOmo) April 28, 2021
Neymar in the quarter finals vs neymar in the semi-finals e shock you 🤣🤣🤣🤣#PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/kVIXzuFECs— samson george (@samiejay01) April 28, 2021
Interesting game First Half... But to be the BEST, You have to beat the BEST #PSGMCI— ShoeMaker👟 (@ajibade_demola) April 28, 2021
Manchester City triumph plainly on tactical superiority.#PSGMCI— Kọ́lá Tẹ́wọ́gbadé 🕊️ (@KolaTewogbade) April 28, 2021
The ease with which that goal from Kevin De Bruyne was scored is such a beauty.— #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) April 28, 2021
Manchester deserve the leveller with their persistence since after the restart. #PSGMCI #UCL
Guardiola winning with no striker isn't talk bout enough#PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/pkQMR0YpRa— Dat_blaq_boy (@Black__wrld) April 28, 2021
We did it. Congratulations to all MANCHESTER CITY lovers all over the world. Togetherness.— Adedayo🏳️🇳🇬 (@AdeparusiA) April 28, 2021
COME ON CITY #PSGMCI #PSGCity https://t.co/c0A7kNrMeo
City deserve this trophy. Master class over the years is deserving. Keep all hate aside. #PSGMCI— MD XtraordinairE (@Joeynext) April 28, 2021
Neymar against Man City... #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/Jvuoyfgpm1— ᴀᴅᴇᴡᴀʟᴇ (@TheDewale) April 28, 2021
Up Man City 🙌🙌🙌🙌— Babatunde (@keekee_boy) April 28, 2021
These guys dey ball abeg!!#PSGMCI
Mauricio Pochettino 's appointment was a huge mistake by PSG 's decisions makers.#PSGMCI— Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) April 28, 2021
Neymar & Mbappe when they encounter KDB after the game. #PSGMCI pic.twitter.com/gDew2TKkUk— Yo_its_kelly (@Yo_its_kelly) April 28, 2021
PSG dominated the First Half like they had a better Eleven only to realise in the Second Half that Man City still had Mahrez and Kevin.— #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) April 28, 2021
In a game of high Intensity it was Pep's City who showed they possess more Density proving their Authenticity. #PSGMCI #UCL
Manchester City are now the Favourite to win the Champions League after Tonight's Performance!!— IbkSports (@IbkSports) April 28, 2021
What a team which so much Football Chemistry 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽!!#PSGMCI