‘It’s never over till it’s over! – Twitter reacts as Harambee Stars fall to Algeria in Afcon opener

Harambee Stars will face Tanzania on Thursday hoping to secure maximum points to stand a chance of advancing from Group C

Kenya's Harambee Stars started their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a low note after falling to a 2-0 defeat against Algeria on Sunday night.

Coach Sebastien Migne was forced into making changes in the starting line-up, bringing in youngster Joseph Okumu in central defence in place of Joash Onyango, who picked up a toe injury in training on Saturday.

Ayub Timbe was also given a chance on the right wing, with Johanna Omollo dropping out, as Eric Johanna took the creative role while Francis Kahata moved to the left wing.

However, after a sloppy start, the Kenyan side were punished with two first-half goals as Baghdad Bounedjah sent keeper Patrick Matasi the wrong way from the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez’s first-time shot took a deflection off Abud Omar’s right leg on its way in for the second.

The result means both Algeria and Senegal, who defeated Tanzania 2-0 earlier on, take control of Group C with maximum points and identical goal difference.

After the final whistle, Kenyan's took to Twitter to ponder on the performance and Harambee Star's chances of progressing to the knockout stages from Group C.

