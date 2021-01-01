'It's helped having someone scream at me in German!' - Werner thrilled to work with 'good guy' Tuchel at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Timo Werner says that Thomas Tuchel's arrival has been a major lift for him at Stamford Bridge as the forward now has someone that can yell at him in German.

Werner ended his extended goal drought on Monday, scoring Chelsea's second goal in a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

With the goal, Werner found the back of the net for only the second time in 20 matches, but the German striker believes he's now reaching his best under Tuchel.

What did Werner have to say?

"It's helped me that someone can scream at me in German! [Tuchel's] a really good guy, has a good idea of the football we want to play and, when we have more and more training sessions with him, we will get better and better," Werner told BBC Sport.

"A few weeks ago we were somewhere and nowhere and we were a lot of points behind fourth place. We want to keep going. [We're] only four points to second place and lots have said we won't reach the top four at the end of the season, but here we are.

"We have a good shape, we're back on track."

Why has Werner struggled?

Werner got off to a hot start at Chelsea, scoring a brace while assisting new team-mate Kai Havertz for a third in an October draw with Southampton.

However, since then, the German has scored just two Premier League goals as Chelsea bounced in and out of the top four race.

Those bounces eventually cost Frank Lampard his job, with Tuchel brought in to replace the Blues legend.

Michael Ballack says that he believes Werner's struggles are down to a difference in styles, with Chelsea playing a far different brand of football than RB Leipzig.

Werner, meanwhile, admitted last week that his drought was getting to him, while the Chelsea forward said on Monday that he feels his own adjustment period has been difficult during the pandemic-hit season.

"Not only difficult for me; it's difficult for everyone," Werner said. "New country, new league and we started the season well, scoring goals and making assists but then I had a long period without scoring.

"At the end, you have to keep pushing because it's a team sport and we want to win. Doesn't matter if I score or someone else, as long as we win."

What's next for Werner and Chelsea?

With Monday's win, Chelsea are now in fourth in the Premier League, level on points with fifth-place West Ham and two points ahead of sixth-place Liverpool.

The Blues are set to face Southampton on Saturday before turning their focus towards the Champions League and a clash with Atletico Madrid on February 23.

