'It's fantastic from Real Madrid' - Casillas convinced Porto team-mate Militao will succeed

The goalkeeper has been impressed by his former club's signing of his Porto team-mate

Eder Militao will prove to be an exceptional signing for , according to former Los Blancos stalwart Iker Casillas.

Madrid announced the signing of the 21-year-old defender on March 14, for a reported €50million, with the transfer to officially go through on July 1.

Militao only signed for in August 2018, but goalkeeper Casillas has no doubt that his team-mate will go on to be a success at his former club.

"It's fantastic management by Real Madrid," Casillas told reporters at a 'LaLiga Icons' event.

"They've taken a very good player with a huge future. I'm convinced he'll succeed at Real Madrid."

But while harbouring no doubts over Militao's ability to play at the highest level, Casillas warned that Madrid fans may have to show the youngster patience as he adapts to a new league.

"Porto gambled on him when he was very young and he showed a big personality," Casillas added.

"He's very noble and wants to do things the right way, I'm just a little afraid for his adaptation because in it's different.

"I always tell him that when he arrives in Madrid, he'll realise what it means."

centre-back Militao has made 34 appearances for Porto across all competitions this season, and will have another chance to impress when the Primeira Liga giants take on in the quarter-finals in April.

Casillas revealed on Monday that he would be interested in a move back to in the fugure while also stating that he would like a return to Spain's national team before he retires.